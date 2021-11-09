Support Us

Sean Pendergast

Vegas Odds on Where Carlos Correa Plays in 2022

November 9, 2021 4:30AM

Carlos Correa is likely headed to play somewhere else, according to oddsmakers.
With the World Series in the rear view mirror, the Astros and the rest of baseball now rapidly turn their attention to the offseason. That's the big difference between the business of football and the business of baseball — in football, you get about six weeks to breathe. In baseball, you get about six days.

So it was then that on Friday afternoon, Astros owner Jim Crane, GM James Click, and manager Dusty baker (re-upped for one more season in 2022, so yay Dusty!) all met with the media for a "state of the team" style press conference. The biggest topic in Houston baseball (and arguably around the country, once free agency began this week) was addressed — "What happens now with free agent shortstop Carlos Correa?"

Jim Crane tried to make things as clear as possible:
On Saturday afternoon, we got definition on what exactly the Astros' "best foot" entailed, at least on a first swing in what is hopefully some extended negotiations:
Correa has made no secret about the fact that he is looking for a much longer deal than the Astros are offering, probably twice as long. On the plus side for Correa, he is still young (27 years old), elite defensively, coming off his first fully healthy 162 game season in years, and has tremendous leadership qualities.

On the downside, Correa HAS been banged up for extended periods over the course of his career (including troubling back issues), and offensively he is above average, but not great. As marquee free agents go, the big name non-pitchers for each free agency class over the last few years — Manny Machado, Bryce Harper, Anthony Rendon, Josh Donaldson, to name a few — enter free agency with far more accolades (All Star appearances, MVP votes) than Correa. FAR MORE.

That said, someone out there will offer Correa ten years. Book that. Which team is most likely to do so? Well, here is what the oddsmakers are saying. Per Sportsline:

Tigers +250
Yankees +300
Rangers +500
Mariners +700
Phillies +1000
Twins +1400
Cardinals +1500
Astros +2000
So the immediate reaction here is "Wow, if the oddsmakers know things, and I feel like I want Correa back, these odds are VERY discouraging!" These odds feel like they reflect the scuttlebutt in the marketplace. Detroit has a young core, money to spend, and the manager with whom Correa spent the first five years of his career, A.J. Hinch.

The Yankees has a stated need at shortstop, and always have money to spend. (Also, known Yankee sink, Alex Rodriguez, shares an agent with Correa.)  Also, the Rangers are a little like the Tigers in their life cycle (young core), and it would be a direct shot at their division and in-state rival for them to steal Correa.

Business on the hot stove is definitely about to pick up, but I would count on seeing Correa in another uniform next season. That part is quite evident.

