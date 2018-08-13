Astros' August Shaping Up Like 2017...Almost

In 2017 during the month of August, the Astros went 10-17. Their nearest division opponents gained four full games on them. The main issue for the squad in 2017 was pitching. Lance McCullers, Jr. was on the DL, Dallas Keuchel was not pitching well, the bullpen seemed gassed and they had yet to sign Justin Verlander.

We all know what happened from September on.

So far, this August, the Astros are 5-4 including a brutal division sweep at the hands of the Mariners this week that ended with an extra-innings heartbreaker on Sunday afternoon at Minute Maid Park. They have, so far, seen their next closest division opponent gain two games on them. This season, the problem is hitting due mainly to injury. McCullers is out again this year, but they do have Verlander, Keuchel (who is pitching well) along with Charlie Morton and Gerrit Cole. But, they are missing Jose Altuve, George Springer and Brian McCann, and they just got Carlos Correa back.