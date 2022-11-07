Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Sports

Astros Parade Starts at Noon Today Downtown

November 7, 2022 6:10AM

The route of today's parade honoring the World Champion Astros.
The route of today's parade honoring the World Champion Astros. Map by City of Houston

The parade honoring the 2022 World Series Champions Houston Astros will begin at noon today starting at Smith and Preston.

The Astros won the series Saturday night with a 4-1 win over the Phillies. Today's parade will be 1.7 miles in length and will travel along Smith to Tuam. Officials are asking poeple not to park on Smith, Bagby or Louisiana near the starting point.

Those wishing to watch are asked to rideshare or public transit. People who work downtown or in midtown can, of course, walk over. Rideshare locations are at Root Square Memorial Park, 1400 Clay; Allen's Landing, 1019 Commerce; Eleanor Tinsley Park, 3600 Allen Parkway and Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, 1111 St. Joseph Parkway.

 If you are coming from the west, you should stop west of Smith, if coming from the east, then arrive east of Smith.

Metro services will be free for all of Monday.

In order to allow its students, faculty and staff to join in the celebration, Houston Community College will be closed today. Also Houston ISD and Aldine ISD took the day off from classes to allow students, parents and staff to attend the parade. 
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 33-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.
Contact: Houston Press

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation