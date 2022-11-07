Astros Parade Starts at Noon Today Downtown



The parade honoring the 2022 World Series Champions Houston Astros will begin at noon today starting at Smith and Preston.



The Astros won the series Saturday night with a 4-1 win over the Phillies. Today's parade will be 1.7 miles in length and will travel along Smith to Tuam. Officials are asking poeple not to park on Smith, Bagby or Louisiana near the starting point.



Those wishing to watch are asked to rideshare or public transit. People who work downtown or in midtown can, of course, walk over. Rideshare locations are at Root Square Memorial Park, 1400 Clay; Allen's Landing, 1019 Commerce; Eleanor Tinsley Park, 3600 Allen Parkway and Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, 1111 St. Joseph Parkway.



If you are coming from the west, you should stop west of Smith, if coming from the east, then arrive east of Smith.



Metro services will be free for all of Monday.



In order to allow its students, faculty and staff to join in the celebration, Houston Community College will be closed today. Also Houston ISD and Aldine ISD took the day off from classes to allow students, parents and staff to attend the parade.