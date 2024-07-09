Navigation
Astros Roll On Despite Beryl

July 9, 2024 2:52PM

Probably fewer fans Tuesday night, but the game is on. Photo by Jack Gorman
The Astros announced on Tuesday they would resume play at Minute Maid Park as usual beginning Tuesday evening with the series opener against the Marlins. The team had a fortuitous day off on Monday following a 6-3 road trip, but it appears all systems are go for their series this week ahead of next week's All-Star festivities in Arlington.

The Astros are just two games back of the division leading Mariners who have struggled recently. The Rangers site 3.5 games back of the Astros and will be at Minute Maid later this week for a final three-game series before the break.

Jose Altuve (2B), Yordan Alvarez (DH) and Kyle Tucker (OF) were named to the American League All-Star team. Tucker remains on the IL with a shin bruise and is unlikely to play. Ronel Blanco, who has had a fantastic start to 2024 including a no hitter, was left off the roster, but could be added as an injury replacement.
