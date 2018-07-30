Astros Injuries, Slump Come at a Bad Time

No matter how good you are in sports, injuries are the ultimate equalizer. For the first time this season, the Astros are being equalized. While Carlos Correa and Brian McCann remain on the DL, now MVP Jose Altuve has joined them with soreness in his right knee. The hope is the move is only precautionary and Altuve is eligible to return in a week, but that part of the Astros season isn't trending in the right direction.

Unfortunately, neither is their play on the field.

Since sweeping both the Rangers and White Sox in early July, the Astros were 6-8 coming into Sunday against the Rangers, who had already taken two of the three-game series at Minute Maid over the weekend. On Sunday, they completed the series sweep with a 4-3 win over the 'Stros, the fourth straight loss for the home team, their longest losing streak of the season.