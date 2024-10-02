Astros Bounced from the Postseason by A.J. Hinch's Tigers: Four Winners, Four Losers

click to enlarge Ryan Pressly blew another save to essentially end the Astros season. Photo by Jack Gorman

Baseball is so tough because the season is so long and it can end so abruptly leaving those who love it with a hollow pit in their stomachs. That's essentially what happened on Wednesday as the Astros were swept in the Wild Card series against the upstart Detroit Tigers and former Astros manager A.J. Hinch, 5-2.It was a somewhat similar refrain for the Astros who got great starting pitching but provided no run support, came back to tie it only to see their well-paid bullpen implode. It's going to be a longer-than-normal offseason for this team and there will be plenty of changes. For now, let's check the winners and losers from this final game of the year.It wasn't exactly that Astros manager (and Hinch's former bench coach) was overmatched by Hinch, but there were times it felt like that. The Tigers seemed more prepared and more aggressive overall, much of which can be attributed to Hinch who brought his team back from what seemed like a lost season all the way to the ALDS.The Astros were one of the better teams in the American League post All-Star break. Guess who was better? The Tigers carried a boatload of momentum into the postseason, resurrecting their playoff hopes from a 0.2 chance to get in to a sweep in the Wild Card Series. They have only one player with postseason experience. The last team to have that in the playoffs, the 2002 Angels who won the World Series.At this point, it's not hyperbole to call Brown the Astros number one pitcher. He was lights out yet again on Wednesday giving up a solo homer and suffering with absolutely no run support. Brown proved, after an absolutely awful start, that he belongs at the top of this rotation and seemed to get stronger as the year went along.We all know that Tarik Skobul would be tough and he was. But who could have predicted they would hold the Astros to two runs throwingpitchers on Wednesday? It was a glorified piggyback game and they were dominant. They allowed just three runs in the two games at Minute Maid.Seven straight postseason losses at home is the only stat you really need to know. The Astros were substantially better at home this year than they were the previous season, but when it comes to hitting the baseball, there is something about Houston's home ballpark that is a problem for this team.The Astros were 4-23 with runners in scoring position beginning in game seven of the ALCS last year through today. It has been a problem that plagued this team all season and it continued right through this sweep.Coming into the season, the belief was the seventh, eighth and ninth belonged to the Astros with Bryan Abreu, Ryan Pressly and Josh Hader. Pressly and Hader began the year with a blown save in game one of an eventual sweep against the Yankees. They ended it pretty much the same way, a blown save by Pressly and a loss for Hader in a sweep against Detroit. That is a LOT of money in the hands of two guys who have been very mediocre this season and who couldn't deliver when the team needed it most.For the first time in eight years, the Astros are going home before the ALCS, just like the fans. Winter is coming and it will be long and no doubt eventful. Get some rest.