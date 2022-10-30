Astros Fast Start Evens Series 1-1: 4 Winners, 4 Losers

click to enlarge Tough luck night for Kyle Schwarber. Photo by Jack Gorman

Four pitches. Three doubles. Two runs. That is how the game started for the Astros with three straight extra base hits from Jose Altuve, Jeremy Peña and Yordan Alvarez, plating two and putting the team up on Phillies starter Zack Wheeler. Wheeler is part of the two-headed ace the Phillies hoped to ride to a World Series win, but they have given up 10 runs in just over nine innings even though one of those games ended in a win.For the Astros, their big names came to play — finally — and their 1A starter, Framber Valdez, was everything Justin Verlander was unable to be in game one. The series now shifts to Philadelphia for three games. Here are our winners and losers.It's a tale of two Astros stars. Altuve has struggled mightily this postseason while Bregman has been their steadiest player in the heart of the lineup. In Game 2, both showed up. Altuve led off with a double on the first pitch and went 3-4 with two runs scored. Bregman only had one hit, but it was a two-run bomb with two outs in the fifth off Wheeler. The Astros best players finally came to play and it resulted in a win.Combined, the Astros and Phillies relievers have given up one run on 10 hits with 18 strikeouts and six walks over 18 innings. It was expected for the Astros, who arguably have the best bullpen in baseball, but the Phillies have surprised with very steady and consistent pitching in the first two games of the series. We will have to see if that storyline holds up in game three.In the eighth inning, Kyle Schwarber's hit was was initially ruled a two-run home run to deep right field. But, the play went under review as Schwarber was rounding third. The Fox camera quickly caught a glimpse of a number of jersey-wearing, bearded guys in right field gesturing that the ball had actually been outside the foul pole. We don't know if they were the reason for the umpire review, but the call was overturned and Schwarber ended up flying out to Kyle Tucker shortly thereafter. Thanks, guys!King Quality Start was absolutely spectacular on Saturday night. He went six-and-a-third giving up one run on four hits and striking out nine. His curve ball was devastating and he consistently produced grounders like he did all season long. It never felt like he was rushed or under pressure and he went long enough to afford the Astros throwing just two relievers. Another quality start for the Astros eventual Cy Young runner up.The Phillies were banking on their two aces to give them at least four great starts in this series. So far, they haven't gotten one in two chances. Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler, combined, have given up 10 runs over nine-and-a-third innings with eight strikeouts and five walks. The fact that they managed to win Game 1 despite Nola's pitching is a tribute to their powerful offensive lineup. Now, we head to Game 3 and a likely start from Ranger Suarez, who already pitched in relief, followed by a piggy-back game with mostly bullpen arms. The Phils will need to proceed with caution or their 1-0 lead after game one could turn to a 3-1 deficit really quickly.Talk about bad luck for Schwarber. First missing a home run just outside the right field foul line that required a number of replays to get the right call. Then, he hit another deep drive to right that was caught at the wall by Tucker. He ended the night 1-3 with a walk, but he came frightfully close to making the game much tighter than it was.What was going on out there in Game 2 exactly? Peña and Altuve completely miscommunicated on a blown double play attempt and Yuli Gurriel, one of the most reliable first basemen when it comes to picking tough hop balls on the infield, allowed a ball to get by him in the eighth. Then, there was a near disaster in the outfield when Altuve, Peña and Tucker almost collided trying to catch a pop fly to end an inning. This did not look like a team with one of the best defensive ratings in baseball.You have to wonder where the Phillies think they will go from here. Suarez is their likely Game 3 starter, but it would not be a shock to see him go only four innings. Their bullpen should get enough rest to have most of their guys available Monday, but they will need to preserve them as much as possible with no real starter on Tuesday for Game 4. That will likely start with Noah Syndergaard, but there is no doubt they will need four or five relievers in that game. Throwing the number of guys they did in games 1 and 2 may have put them in a tough position going forward.