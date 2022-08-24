Astros Week: No Rest for the Weary in the Stretch Run

click to enlarge Aledmys Diaz will miss a few weeks with a groin strain. Photo by Jack Gorman

The Astros recently played 32 games in 32 days. It was a brutal stretch with 17 of those games on the road, yet they managed to go 19-13 despite a series loss in Oakland and a final 3-4 at Chicago and Atlanta. They will have days off in the month of September to help them recover and they will need it. The pitching staff is reaching innings pitched levels most of them have never seen and injuries are starting to crop up.How Manager Dusty Baker handles the next few weeks leading up to the postseason is the reason the Astros hired him in the first place. All that and September call ups are on the way.Currently, six of the Astros pitchers including starters Framber Valdez (149), Luis Garcia (123.1), Jose Urquidy (134) and Christian Javier (112.1), are already over or should eclipse their personal bests for innings pitched in a season without counting the playoffs. Reliever Bryan Abreu (43.1) is already well beyond his persona best of 36 and Rafael Montero (50.2) has only pitched more in 2017, his one season as a starter.This is made up for with Justin Verlander (143) and Lance McCullers (11) well under their pace for the season as well as Ryne Stanek (41.1) and Ryan Pressly (37) slated to finish very close to or slightly below their personal bests.But, this is something the ballclub will need to monitor closely. The last thing they want is a gassed rotation and bullpen just as the playoffs begin.Since Alex Bregman became a father, he has been absolutely destroying the baseball. He is slashing .357/.439/.686 with a ridiculous 1.125 OPS. He has five home runs, eight doubles and 17 RBIs in that span. If this is how he does when he adds to the family, can they adopt before the postseason? Maybe a dog?On the other end of the spectrum is shortstop Jeremy Peña. The rookie has had plenty of ups and downs this season, but he is struggling at the plate recently. Over the same stretch of August, he is slashing .208/.225/.299 with an OPS of just .524. Worse yet, he has 22 strikeouts and just two walks in 77 at bats. Just brutal number for a guy who had, for much of the season, more than made up for the loss of Carlos Correa, who is in town this week with the Twins.Peña's struggles are highlighted by his lack of plate discipline, a common issue for young hitters and something he will need to figure out, preferably before October. Fortunately, he is still a plus-level defender (as is Bregman) because his bat has been MIA for more than a month.Yordan Alvarez left the game with shortness of breath and Mauricio Dubon followed shortly thereafter with an elbow contusion. This is on the heels of the loss of Aledmys Diaz to a groin injury that will sideline him for at least a few weeks, and we've just learned that Jose Altuve took a couple days off to nurse a sore shoulder. Like most sports, baseball is a war of attrition. Typically, the healthiest teams are the ones standing at the very end. The Astros have been VERY lucky this season. They have only needed to use seven (yes,) starting pitchers the entire year, and they have not lost anyone other than Michael Brantley for an extended stretch. Let's hope that luck holds out a couple more months.You might glance at the schedule to close the season and see the Twins, Orioles, Phillies and others and start marking down the wins. But, with the league's expanded playoffs, there are far more teams fighting to stay alive than in any other season. As a result, teams that might otherwise be struggling are still in the hunt for a wild card birth. Trey Mancini may have been able to make the playoffs with his former Orioles despite his chances being significantly better in Houston.Still, the Mariners are way back and would have to put together an incredible run while the Astros collapsed entirely if they were to win the division. Stranger things have happened. And with the number of teams fighting not just for position but for entry into the second season, don't expect any gimmes the rest of the year.Carlos Correa returns for the first time (he missed the Twins other series here due to injury) to Minute Maid Park since leaving in the offseason. He has been on a bit of a tear lately as the Twins have been trying to get into the playoffs, but they are not a good team on the road and the Astros are one of the best home teams in baseball. With Verlander starting game one of the series (as of writing this), we like the Astros chances.The surprising Orioles are in town for a weekend series. Mancini will get a chance to face off against his former team. The O's are a feisty bunch and should prove a tough opponent this weekend.