Ronel Blanco Ejected for Sticky Substance Amid Astros Extra Innings Win

The most revelatory pitcher this season has been Ronel Blanco. After throwing a no hitter against Toronto, he has been the Astros best and most consistent pitcher, and one of the better starters in the American League. On Tuesday night against the Oakland A's at Minute Maid Park, he was ejected prior to the fourth inning after umpires found a sticky substance inside his glove.



Any substance that can aid a pitcher in this way is deemed illegal by Major League Baseball. If he is found to be guilty of using a foreign substance (his glove was sent to baseball's main office for review), he would be suspended 10 games and the Astros would not be allowed to replace him during that time.



It came early in a pitchers duel that saw the Astros hold a 1-0 lead until the eighth when the A's tied it. In the bottom of the tenth, Victor Caratini hit an RBI single for a walk-off win.



But, most of the talk was of Blanco. After the game, Blanco said that the substance was simply rosin and sweat. Rosin is allowed for use, but only on the pitching arm. Through an interpreter, Blanco said he sometimes uses it on his non-throwing arm because he sweats profusely during the game. The sticky substance was found inside his glove.



Blanco asked officials to inspect his hands, but they declined. Manager Joe Espada asked if he could simply switch gloves, but officials said no. Espada asked if they had found the substance in the glove to start the game, but they had not.



There is quite a bit riding on baseball's decision. The Astros have already been terribly shorthanded in their starting rotation thanks to injuries and have taxed their bullpen pretty significantly early in the season. Losing Blanco for what would likely amount to two trips through the rotation with no replacement could be a significant problem.



Blanco's adamance that the substance was only rosin and that he was completely unaware it was illegal to use it on your non-throwing arm (he said he's seen other players do it) does carry some credence even if the Astros aren't exactly trusted around the league for playing above board. There have been other pitchers who have had similar incidents and were not ejected from games, but rather were told to change gloves.



The ruling from the MLB is likely to come in the next few days. Blanco said he will appeal any suspension.