—————————————————— Astros Win, but Blanco Ejected | Houston Press
Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Sports

Ronel Blanco Ejected for Sticky Substance Amid Astros Extra Innings Win

May 15, 2024 8:47AM

Ronel Blanco was ejected when officials found a sticky substance inside his glove.
Ronel Blanco was ejected when officials found a sticky substance inside his glove. Photo by Jack Gorman
The most revelatory pitcher this season has been Ronel Blanco. After throwing a no hitter against Toronto, he has been the Astros best and most consistent pitcher, and one of the better starters in the American League. On Tuesday night against the Oakland A's at Minute Maid Park, he was ejected prior to the fourth inning after umpires found a sticky substance inside his glove.

Any substance that can aid a pitcher in this way is deemed illegal by Major League Baseball. If he is found to be guilty of using a foreign substance (his glove was sent to baseball's main office for review), he would be suspended 10 games and the Astros would not be allowed to replace him during that time.

It came early in a pitchers duel that saw the Astros hold a 1-0 lead until the eighth when the A's tied it. In the bottom of the tenth, Victor Caratini hit an RBI single for a walk-off win.

But, most of the talk was of Blanco. After the game, Blanco said that the substance was simply rosin and sweat. Rosin is allowed for use, but only on the pitching arm. Through an interpreter, Blanco said he sometimes uses it on his non-throwing arm because he sweats profusely during the game. The sticky substance was found inside his glove.

Blanco asked officials to inspect his hands, but they declined. Manager Joe Espada asked if he could simply switch gloves, but officials said no. Espada asked if they had found the substance in the glove to start the game, but they had not.

There is quite a bit riding on baseball's decision. The Astros have already been terribly shorthanded in their starting rotation thanks to injuries and have taxed their bullpen pretty significantly early in the season. Losing Blanco for what would likely amount to two trips through the rotation with no replacement could be a significant problem.

Blanco's adamance that the substance was only rosin and that he was completely unaware it was illegal to use it on your non-throwing arm (he said he's seen other players do it) does carry some credence even if the Astros aren't exactly trusted around the league for playing above board. There have been other pitchers who have had similar incidents and were not ejected from games, but rather were told to change gloves.

The ruling from the MLB is likely to come in the next few days. Blanco said he will appeal any suspension.
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jeff Balke is a writer, editor, photographer, tech expert and native Houstonian. He has written for a wide range of publications and co-authored the official 50th anniversary book for the Houston Rockets.
Contact: Jeff Balke

Trending News

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation