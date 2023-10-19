Still Struggling to Get Your Updated COVID-19 Vaccine? You're Not Alone.

Despite COVID-19 numbers peaking nationally two weeks ago, Dr. Peter Hotez said transmission of the virus is still occurring and could increase in the coming months amid low uptake of the updated COVID-19 vaccination.Hotez, co-director of the Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development and dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, said individuals may not be receiving this vaccine because of continued availability issues and/or suggestions from their physicians to wait until later in the season when they may need immunity more.“I disagree with this. We don’t know if it is going to continue to get better or whether it’s going to worsen again,” Hotez said. “But, I wouldn’t hold off. It may be necessary to get another booster in six months, but I would get immunized now if you’re eligible.”According to Hotez, in areas where demand for the vaccine has been high, more people are having issues accessing it – especially if they prefer which vaccine they receive, as some pharmacies may only have certain vaccines available.Hotez said the inconsistency of supply is not the only issue for people wanting to get vaccinated. Insurance coverage has also created an obstacle, as it varies depending on an individual's provider.He added that his daughter, a Medicaid recipient, had to pay $190 out-of-pocket after being told she was "out of network" when vaccinated at a CVS.Hotez's daughter should not have had to pay for the vaccine, as Texas Medicaid currently covers all of the updated COVID vaccines since they were first made available, according to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.“The disappointment we’ve had early on is people without certain types of insurance having to cover the cost, and not everyone can afford that, so they just walk away,” Hotez said. “I think that’s a big mistake.”There may also be a lack of understanding, Hotez said, that the updated COVID vaccine is different from past vaccinations, which could deter people from getting vaccinated.Unlike previous boosters, the updated COVID vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna – are “monovalent” mRNA vaccines and are meant to protect against one variant, an earlier dominant subvariant of Omicron, XBB 1.5.Initial reports indicate that because these vaccines target the single variant, they should increase immunity against other related variants, including BA.2.86, EG.5 and others in the XBB family.The more recently approved Novavax updated COVID vaccine – recommended by the CDC in early October – is a non-mRNA vaccine but is also made to provide immunity against XBB1.5 and other circulating variants.Hotez said clinics and hospitals have not seen an uptick in other common respiratory viruses such as RSV and influenza this season yet; however, healthcare professionals expect an increase in cases going into November and December.This is why, Hotez said, those vaccinated against COVID should also consider receiving the RSV vaccine if eligible and their annual flu shot.The updated COVID vaccine is available through the Houston Health Department at four of the department’s vaccination sites at no cost to those who are underinsured or do not have health insurance:La Nueva Casa de Amigos Health Center1809 North Main St., 77009Monday: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.Tuesday – Thursday: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.Friday: 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.Northside Health Center8504 Schuller Rd., 77093Monday: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.Tuesday – Thursday: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.Friday: 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.Sharpstown Health Services6201 Bonhomme Rd., 77036Monday: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.Tuesday – Thursday: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.Friday: 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.Sunnyside Health and Multi-Service Center4410 Reed Rd., 77051Monday: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.Wednesday: 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.Local Walgreens and CVS pharmacies are also accepting appointments; however, appointment and walk-in availability may vary per location. The updated COVID-19 vaccine is now available at no-cost at these pharmacies through most insurance plans and through the CDC's Bridge Access program which provides free COVID-19 vaccinations to uninsured adults and underinsured adults.