Going to Memorial Park to See Some Trail Riders? Don't Take the West Loop

God knows we Houstonians love us some trail riders. Maybe it's the horses or the smiling and waving people. Maybe we just like to imagine how interesting life on the trail might be for us city folk. Then we remember dysentery and no cell phones, and we go back to waving and thanking the sweet lord we can get back in our cars soon.

But, one of the true drawbacks to the annual trail rides on Go Texan Day is the traffic they invariably create. Oh, sure, those horses are adorable until you drive through something they left behind on North Shepherd on your way to an important business meeting and you have to pick up a coworker who just wants to joke about how your car smells like crap. Then, it's not so funny, is it cowboy?