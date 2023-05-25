Navigation


Houston Press Staff

Two Houston Press Writers Are Finalists for National Awards

May 25, 2023 8:08AM

Dead Man's Cell Phone at Alley Theatre — one of many theater shows Jessica Goldman reviewed in 2022.
Dead Man's Cell Phone at Alley Theatre — one of many theater shows Jessica Goldman reviewed in 2022. Photo by Lynn Lane

The Association of Alternative Newsmedia just released its finalists list for its national AAN awards and two writers for the Houston Press were named in the honors.

Theater critic Jessica Goldman is a finalist in the Arts Criticism category for a selection of her theater reviews in 2022. Goldman, formerly the theater critic for CBC Radio in Calgary, started writing for the Press in 2014. She is a member of the American Theatre Critics Association.

“Jessica reviews theater with a discerning for the glorious, the might-have-been, and the disappointing. Throughout it all, she is a constant supporter of the local theater scene and has often identified actors on their way up in feature stories. This extensive knowledge, accompanied by elegant writing, makes her authoritative theater reviews a must-read,” said Editor-in-Chief Margaret Downing.

Jef Rouner, who writes in news, arts and music for the Press, was tapped in the Column-Politics section for a series of political opinion columns he generated throughout 2022. Rouner has written for the Houston Press since 2007 and describes himself as “a professional annoyance to the ignorant and hurtful.”

“Jef is a fierce defender of the civil rights of all people, poking holes in false theories and scare tactics alike. His reasoned dissections of harmful policies are supported by comprehensive research and a willingness to put in print positions that others might be thinking, but are afraid to risk saying publicly,” said Downing.

The winners of the AAN Awards will be announced in July at the annual meeting of the Association of Alternative Newsmedia in Dallas.
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 33-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.
