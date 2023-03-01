Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Animals

BARC Halts Dog Intake Services in Response to Case of Distemper

March 1, 2023 4:30AM

BARC has placed 70 dogs in quarantine to avoid any further exposure to distemper and will continue to monitor animals outside of these wards.
BARC has placed 70 dogs in quarantine to avoid any further exposure to distemper and will continue to monitor animals outside of these wards. Screenshot
BARC, Houston’s animal shelter and adoption center, has paused all public dog intake and put infectious disease protocol in place after detecting a positive case of distemper in their shelter.

The dog that tested positive was brought in as a stray from the field, said Cory Stottlemyer, Public Information Officer and Deputy Shelter Director at BARC.

Distemper is a viral disease that attacks the respiratory, gastrointestinal and nervous systems of dogs and other animals, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.

Symptoms in dogs infected by the disease can include nasal discharge, coughing, sneezing and in severe cases – impact to the animal’s neurological system or death.

Immediately after medical staff noticed the dog was displaying symptoms of distemper – they tested for the contagious disease.

Prior to receiving these results – under veterinary direction – the dog was immediately euthanized to avoid further spread to other animals on the property, according to a press release from BARC.

As of Monday, staff identified 70 dogs that were potentially exposed and placed them in quarantine in two wards of BARC’s evaluation building, Stottlemyer said.

These dogs will remain in their kennels but can be taken to outdoor runs designated solely for their use while protocols are still in place. Specific paths have been cleared for the dogs to exit these wards, to avoid potential cross-contamination with surrounding areas.

According to Stottlemyer, the areas under quarantine are away from the public and the protocols taken should provide assurance that no other areas will be exposed to the infection.

The staff members that are handling these dogs are instructed to wear full gowns and clean the bottom of their shoes before entering and exiting the quarantine wards.

Additional cleaning of items in these wards like laundry and food bowls will be cleaned in separate areas, so there is no risk in contamination with non-quarantine items also being cleaned, Stottlemyer said.

Staff has not identified any other exposed dogs at this; however, staff will be monitoring all animals both in the shelter and those incoming for any symptoms of distemper.

Other than dog intake operations, all of BARC’s services are still available to the public including:

• Cat intake appointments
• Intake of sick, injured or fading animals
• Calls for service to animal enforcement officers
• Drive-through clinic assistance for foster animals
• Heart worm treatment appointments for all pets
• Regular cat adoptions
• Adoption of dogs categorized as low risk
• Return to owner services, following proper sanitation protocols

If BARC receives no positive test results of the dogs that are under quarantine they may resume dog intake in mid-March, but this is all contingent on the test results, said Stottlemyer.
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Faith Bugenhagen is on staff as a news reporter for The Houston Press, assigned to cover the Greater-Houston area.

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation