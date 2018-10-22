Rockets Fight LA, Leave with Split Decision

Sparks always seem to fly in the Staples Center, and we're not talking about the Lakers WNBA counterpart. Last season, there was the infamous tunnel incident where Rockets players allegedly tried to enter the locker room of the Clippers after a game in LA. This year, it was the same building, but a different team. On Saturday night, the Rockets beat the Lebron James and the Lakers 124-115, but they lost Chris Paul thanks to a fight in the fourth quarter.

After Lakers forward James Ingram shoved James Harden in the back, guard Rajon Rondo and Paul got into it in a wild altercation after Rondo spit in Paul's face. Ingram jumped back into the fracas and all three had to be separated. The end result was a four-game suspension for Ingram, three games for Rondo and two for Paul.