Battleship Texas Travels the Houston Ship Channel On Its Way to Drydock in Galveston

click to enlarge An historic moment. Photo by Reggie Mathalone

click to enlarge Battleship Texas was the first U.S. battleship to mount anti-aircraft guns. Photo by Reggie Mathalone

click to enlarge Battleship Texas was also the first U.S. battleship to launch an aircraft. Photo by Reggie Mathalone

click to enlarge Tug boats helped Battleship Texas make its way to its home for the next year. Photo by Reggie Mathalone

click to enlarge Many people who turned out regarded this as a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see Battleshiip Texas move through the water again. Photo by Reggie Mathalone

Battleship Texas, first launched during World War I with continued military service in World War II, made history once again Wednesday when it successfully negotiated the waters of the Houston Ship Channel to head for a year's rehab in Galveston.The warship, which was decommissioned in 1948, became a permanent museum ship, the first to be so designated. Many people have toured it at the San Jacinto Battlegroup Historic Site in La Porte but in 2019 it was closed to the public in preparation for the upcoming journey to drydock, its first move in more than 30 years.There were fears that it couldn't make the trip but aided by some tugs, it made it to its new home where it will be pulled out of the water for hull repairs. Those repairs are estimated to cost $35 million.Onlookers all along Thursday's route watched as the ship made its way to the floating drydock. It is still not known where it will end up after the repairs are completed.