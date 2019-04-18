Weather Weekend: A Rocky Start to a Beautiful Easter Weekend

Some absolutely beautiful weather early in the week gave way to rain on Wednesday ahead of a cold front that will move through Thursday morning. By the time you read this, it may already be over and the skies may be starting to clear. Rainfall amounts associated with the front should be modest in town, higher the father you head north where the more severe weather will be mostly contained.

But these April showers will give way to some more gorgeous weather and just in time for Easter weekend.

Good Friday will probably be the nicest day of the bunch with highs in the mid 70s and sunny skies. It will be a carry over from Thursday night, which will be breezy with lows in the 50s.

That weather will continue into Saturday with highs in the low 80s and lows in the low to mid 60s. Later in the day, winds will begin to shift back out of the south as humidity starts to increase, but not by much until Sunday. If you aren't planning to be outside on Saturday, change your plans.

For Easter Sunday, there will be an increase in humidity as the southerly flow reasserts itself. That should also bring in a few clouds, but the day should remain fairly sunny and with highs again in the low 80s. If the kids are hunting for Easter eggs, it should be just about perfect weather for it.

A Note About Early Hurricane Forecasting

A couple weeks back, Colorado State University, the foremost hurricane research program in the country, announced its very early predictions for hurricane season. They are calling for an average year of about 13 named storms with 5 hurricanes, 2 to 3 of which could be major storms.

This is a VERY early prediction and is often pretty far off, but there are at least a couple of factors that could help put a mild damper on hurricane season 2019. There are already weak El Niño conditions in place, which cool the waters of the Atlantic, inhibiting storm potential. There are some who forecast it could actually get stronger by August or September, the heart of hurricane season. Additionally, the tropical Atlantic is cooler than normal this time of year.

None of these factors should deter you from preparing as usual. It only takes one storm, and not even a direct hit from a hurricane as we saw with Harvey, to create serious problems for the Houston area. Hurricane season officially begins June 1.