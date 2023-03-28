Four Best Houston Astros Statistical Prop Bets for 2023 Season

Alex Bregman - Total HR's – Over/Under 22.5While the sad omission of Jose Altuve, due to his broken thumb sustained at the World Baseball Classic, is a reminder that this spring wasn't all fun and games, those prop bets above do get the juices flowing. Here are four that I am looking to cash in on:
Alex Bregman - Total RBI's – Over/Under 89.5
Yordan Alvarez - Total HR's – Over/Under 36.5
Yordan Alvarez - Total RBI's – Over/Under 102.5
Jose Abreu - Total HR's – Over/Under 20.5
Jose Abreu - Total RBI's – Over/Under 82.5
Kyle Tucker - Total HR's – Over/Under 30.5
Kyle Tucker - Total RBI's – Over/Under 100.5
Kyle Tucker - Total Steals – Over/Under 19.5
Jeremy Pena - Total HR's – Over/Under 21.5
Jeremy Pena - Total RBI's – Over/Under 69.5
Framber Valdez - Total Wins – Over/Under 14
Framber Valdez - Total Strikeouts – Over/Under 182.5
Christian Javier - Total Wins – Over/Under 11
Christian Javier - Total Strikeouts – Over/Under 195.5
Luis Garcia - Total Wins – Over/Under 12
Jose Urquidy - Total Wins – Over/Under 10.5
Ryan Pressly - Total Saves – Over/Under 28.5
Jose Abreu - Total RBI's – Over/Under 82.5
The scariest thing about betting OVER on a prop bet or futures bet is always the possibility of the wager getting derailed by an injury. It's why, generally speaking, when I bet team win totals, especially in the NFL where quarterbacks loom so large, I bet under instead of overs, because an injury then only helps my cause. For the Astros, a big reason the Abreu signing made sense is that Abreu never gets injured. He's played in a possible 94 percent of the games for which he's been a big leaguer. I don't think that changes here, and in this lineup, with all of these big time bats in front of him in the order, he will see plenty of opportunities to drive in runs. PLENTY.
Kyle Tucker - Total Steals – Over/Under 19.5
Major League Baseball, in general, has changed the rules to encourage more activity on the base paths, with the bigger bases and the restrictions on the amount of pickoff attempts a pitcher can deploy during at-bats. Tucker has steadily seen his stolen base total rise from 14 in 2021 to 25 last season. with those dynamics in mind, barring injury, it feels like Tucker should comfortably eclipse 19 stolen bases in the 2023 season.
Christian Javier - Total Wins – Over/Under 11
For the last couple seasons, Javier has been the quintessential hybrid pitcher, capable of giving the Astros six or seven innings in a start, but able to pivot and be a two inning middle relief solution when necessary, as well. Well, those days are over, with Javier signing a five year, $64 million deal this past offseason. In 2022, Javier was arguably the best pitcher in the postseason, and had he thrown a few more innings in the regular season, he'd have been among the top five pitchers in the AL in several categories. Run support was an issue for Javier during the regular season, and he still won 11 games. I can't imagine him not exceeding that number as a full time rotation member in 2023.
Ryan Pressly - Total Saves – Over/Under 28.5
Saves are about opportunity, and there is no doubt that the Astros, even with the current injury issues, are going to win a ton of games. Even if the Astros win fewer games than last season, it probably means they are playing in more close games, and thus, have use for Pressly on a night to night basis more often. Dusty Baker is an old school type, so he will never shift to closer by committee. The int inning will routinely belong to Ryan Pressly.
Listen to Sean Pendergast on SportsRadio 610 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays. Also, follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/SeanTPendergast, on Instagram at instagram.com/sean.pendergast, and like him on Facebook at facebook.com/SeanTPendergast.