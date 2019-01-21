 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/houstonpress
  • Google Plus
4
Justin Verlander wound up second in the American League Cy Young race, but he's number one for the Astros.
Justin Verlander wound up second in the American League Cy Young race, but he's number one for the Astros.
Photo by Jack Gorman

Best of Houston® 2019: Best Astro

Houston Press | January 21, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

Best Astro: Justin Verlander

In all of the injury and offensive struggles for a remarkably good 103-win Astros team, there was always a single constant in ace Justin Verlander. He led the American League in strikeouts and quality starts, and was second in innings pitched. He was also tops in the AL in strikeouts-to-walks at 7.84 and averaged more than 12 strikeouts per nine innings. He had a 2.52 ERA and, more importantly, was the guy the Astros relied on to perform at a high level all season long. As a result, he wound up finishing second in the AL Cy Young balloting. Yet, he only won 16 games thanks to stunningly bad run support all season long. He remains one of the best and most dominant pitchers in all of baseball and even playing only once every five days was the clear MVP for the Astros and we literally love him.

Related Stories

Continue Reading

Minute Maid Park
501 Crawford, Houston
mlb.com/astros/ballpark
mlb.com/astros
mlb.com/player/justin-verlander-434378

Readers' Choice: José Altuve
mlb.com/player/jose-altuve-514888

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 30-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: