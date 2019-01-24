Best of Houston® 2019: Best Beach

Best Beach: Surfside Beach

It's not particularly fancy, that's for sure. And if you're looking for a lot of other things to do, it probably isn't the best choice. But if you just want to hang out in a place that probably doesn't look all that different from previous decades, then the clean beaches and bright waters of Surfside Beach will fill the bill. It's just you and the surf and the seagulls, which is about as good a prescription as we can think of for a day away from work. Located in Brazoria County to the southwest of Galveston, Surfside is an easy trip down 288 for either a day at the beach or a week in a beach house. And you won't get stuck in traffic trying to get back from Galveston.