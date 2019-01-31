 


4
The category we forgot: hair salon
Photo by Gary Beaver

Best of Houston® 2019: Best Category We Forgot

Houston Press | January 31, 2019 | 4:30am
Best Category We Forgot — Hair Salon

By an overwhelming margin, the Houston Press Readers' Choice voters thought the No. 1 category we forgot was Hair Salon. And in almost identical numbers they said Salon Meyerland should be the recipient of that honor.

We'll make sure to get hair salon on next year's Best of Houston® list.

Readers' Choice: Salon Meyerland
10350 South Post Oak, Houston
713-283-9300
salonmeyerland.com

 
