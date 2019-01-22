Best of Houston® 2019: Best Computer Store

Best Computer Store: Micro Center
Sure you can order what you what online and with Amazon Prime get that monitor or keyboard to you really quickly. But often you need to go to a physical address, look at all the choices firsthand and be guided by people who know what they're talking about. In Houston, Micro Center continues to be that place.
Besides having a wealth of inventory, the super store offers very good prices. The tech staff is excellent, offering on-the-spot friendly advice as well as the occasional workshop. The techs offer repair service as well so if you're having problems and want to somehow keep that ten-year-old laptop alive, they're the ones to see.
Even if you know exactly what you want, Micro Center offers the convenience of your being able to order it online and then pick it up at the store. Making it perfect for those last minute gifts or when your computer blows up beyond repair and you've got a report to get out by Monday.
5305 South Rice Avenue, Houston
713-940-8500
microcenter.com
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Readers' Choice: Apple Store
Apple Houston Galleria
5085 Westheimer, Houston
713-353-5471
apple.com/retail/houstongalleria
Apple Highland Village
4012 Westheimer
832-325-3500
apple.com/retail/highlandvillage
Apple Memorial City Mall
303 Memorial City
713-986-2476
apple.com/retail/memorialcity
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!