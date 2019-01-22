Best of Houston® 2019: Best Computer Store

Best Computer Store: Micro Center



Sure you can order what you what online and with Amazon Prime get that monitor or keyboard to you really quickly. But often you need to go to a physical address, look at all the choices firsthand and be guided by people who know what they're talking about. In Houston, Micro Center continues to be that place.

Besides having a wealth of inventory, the super store offers very good prices. The tech staff is excellent, offering on-the-spot friendly advice as well as the occasional workshop. The techs offer repair service as well so if you're having problems and want to somehow keep that ten-year-old laptop alive, they're the ones to see.