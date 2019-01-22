 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/houstonpress
  • Google Plus
4
One very big, one-stop shop.
One very big, one-stop shop.
Photo by Gary Beaver

Best of Houston® 2019: Best Computer Store

Houston Press | January 22, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

Best Computer Store: Micro Center

Sure you can order what you what online and with Amazon Prime get that monitor or keyboard to you really quickly. But often you need to go to a physical address, look at all the choices firsthand and be guided by people who know what they're talking about. In Houston, Micro Center continues to be that place.

Besides having a wealth of inventory, the super store offers very good prices. The tech staff is excellent, offering on-the-spot friendly advice as well as the occasional workshop. The techs offer repair service as well so if you're having problems and want to somehow keep that ten-year-old laptop alive, they're the ones to see.

Related Stories

Continue Reading

Even if you know exactly what you want, Micro Center offers the convenience of your being able to order it online and then pick it up at the store. Making it perfect for those last minute gifts or when your computer blows up beyond repair and you've got a report to get out by Monday.

5305 South Rice Avenue, Houston
713-940-8500
microcenter.com

Readers' Choice: Apple Store

Apple Houston Galleria
5085 Westheimer, Houston
713-353-5471
apple.com/retail/houstongalleria

Apple Highland Village
4012 Westheimer
832-325-3500
apple.com/retail/highlandvillage

Apple Memorial City Mall
303 Memorial City
713-986-2476
apple.com/retail/memorialcity

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 30-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: