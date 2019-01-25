Best of Houston® 2019: Best Dash

Best Dash: Kealia Ohai

An all star since her high school days in Utah and as part of the North Carolina Tar Heels 2012 champion team, Houston Dash forward Kealia Ohai made it to the Houston Dash as the second overall pick in the 2014 college draft. A scoring leader (she scored the only winning goal in the 2012 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup), she was made captain of the Dash in the 2016 season, but tore her ACL in the 2017 season and went through a long recovery (not unlike that of her boyfriend J.J. Watt) before returning to the pitch.