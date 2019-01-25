 


4
Back from injury and in constant competition.
YouTube screen grab

Best of Houston® 2019: Best Dash

Houston Press | January 25, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

Best Dash: Kealia Ohai

An all star since her high school days in Utah and as part of the North Carolina Tar Heels 2012 champion team, Houston Dash forward Kealia Ohai made it to the Houston Dash as the second overall pick in the 2014 college draft. A scoring leader (she scored the only winning goal in the 2012 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup), she was made captain of the Dash in the 2016 season, but tore her ACL in the 2017 season and went through a long recovery (not unlike that of her boyfriend J.J. Watt) before returning to the pitch.

After her lengthy recovery, she finished the 2018 season with nine goals and was named to the U.S. Women's National Team roster. Teammates call No. 7 a natural leader and are, of course, hoping that leadership takes them to a national title.

houstondynamo.com/houstondash
houstondynamo.com/players/kealia-ohai
BBVA Compass Stadium
2200 Texas, Houston
bbvacompassstadium.com

Readers' Choice: Kealia Ohai

 
