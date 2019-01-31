Best of Houston® 2019: Best Grocery Store

Best Grocery Store: H-E-B at Bunker Hill
Restaurants. Breweries. It’s a miracle no one has tried putting a waterslide in a grocery store yet, as eager as some companies are to try and make them destinations to visit instead of places we go out of necessity. You won’t find any of that at the H-E-B at Bunker Hill. What you will find instead is a location that has the best of what the chain offers without all the silliness.
Yeah, they’ve got some organic options, and a robust selection of cooking supplies, and plenty of pre-cooked meals, but at Bunker
H-E-B at Bunker Hill
9710 Katy Freeway
713-647-5900
heb.com/heb-store/US/tx/houston/bunker-hill-h-e-b-109
Reader's Choice: H-E-B
400 stores in Texas and Mexico
heb.com
