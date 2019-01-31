Best of Houston® 2019: Best Grocery Store

Best Grocery Store: H-E-B at Bunker Hill

Restaurants. Breweries. It’s a miracle no one has tried putting a waterslide in a grocery store yet, as eager as some companies are to try and make them destinations to visit instead of places we go out of necessity. You won’t find any of that at the H-E-B at Bunker Hill. What you will find instead is a location that has the best of what the chain offers without all the silliness.

Continue Reading

Yeah, they’ve got some organic options, and a robust selection of cooking supplies, and plenty of pre-cooked meals, but at Bunker Hill they’re not trying to show off the latest and greatest in grocery shopping. It’s a place to go to get in, get out and get on your way, with a selection that is varied but not overwhelming. It’s the height of function, which is really the best thing you can ask a grocery store to be.

H-E-B at Bunker Hill

9710 Katy Freeway

713-647-5900

heb.com/heb-store/US/tx/houston/bunker-hill-h-e-b-109



Reader's Choice: H-E-B

400 stores in Texas and Mexico

heb.com