Best of Houston® 2019: Best Liquor Store

Best Liquor Store: Spec's Fine Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods (Downtown)

With locations all over Houston, and Texas too, there's never any danger of running out of the good stuff (unless it's Sunday morning, but that's a whole other subject). We can only choose one winner and that has to be the mother ship, Spec's downtown superstore, a veritable theme park for 21-and-uppers. Get lost wandering up and down the wine aisles and travel the world, one bottle and country at a time.