Best of Houston® 2019: Best Liquor Store

Best Liquor Store: Spec's Fine Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods (Downtown)
With locations all over Houston, and Texas too, there's never any danger of running out of the good stuff (unless it's Sunday morning, but that's a whole other subject). We can only choose one winner and that has to be the mother ship, Spec's downtown superstore, a veritable theme park for 21-and-uppers. Get lost wandering up and down the wine aisles and travel the world, one bottle and country at a time.
Become overwhelmed, but in a good way, at the myriad brands from which to choose when it comes to beer, gin, whiskey, rum, bourbon, tequila or those fancy-schmancy bottles in the locked display cases. Try something new during the Saturday samplings, grab a gourmet lunch at the deli, order an artisanal cheese platter for your next gathering and enjoy sticking it to the credit card man when you get that sweet discount for paying in cash.
Spec's Fine Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods
2410 Smith, Houston
713-526-8787
specsonline.com
Readers' Choice: Spec's Fine Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods
