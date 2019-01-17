Best of Houston® 2019: Best Mascot

Best Mascot: Orbit
Long before Gritty became an internet sensation, Houston knew the power of an unconventional mascot. Orbit has everything you want in a good mascot; his unique look means he's recognizable instantly, he ties in nicely with the overall theme of the team and he is damn good at entertaining a crowd. Moving around in that outfit can’t be easy, but Orbit always feels like a ball of energy, eager to keep the crowds laughing even when things are going great on the field. And hey, in a city full of folks from out of town, isn’t it only fitting that our best mascot is one from outer space? We’re not sure where he started, but we’re glad Orbit landed back in Houston.
Orbit (Minute Maid Park)
501 Crawford, Houston
713-259-8000
mlb.com/astros/fans/orbit
Readers' Choice: Orbit
