4
Underneath all that signage is a mechanic who does honest, quality work. They'll charge extra if you tried to fix it yourself so do the right thing and head to Robert Zaharatos at Dennis Auto Service Center first.
Photo by Susie Tommaney

Best of Houston® 2019: Best Mechanic

Houston Press | January 18, 2019 | 4:00am
Best Mechanic — Robert Zaharatos, Dennis Auto Service Center

Come for the auto repair and maintenance but stay for deep conversations about philosophy and a hefty collection of coffee table books. You'll experience honest, no-nonsense workmanship from mechanic Robert Zaharatos and his team in the bays out back and, while you're waiting, dig into the world-class library in the lobby. On any given day there might be a few silver-haired Greeks debating current events, commenting on the news and pining for the good old days, elements that only add to the ambience at this Galleria-area shop.

Proprietor Dennis Moustakis is often on hand, giving clients the opportunity to ask about any of his favorite subjects: the Olympics, JFK or how to solve the world's problems. And if you've run into a little trouble with the law, then Zaharatos is certified to install the Intoxalock system so that you can regain your license and get back on the road.

Dennis Auto Service Center
5741 Westheimer, Houston
713-977-6143
facebook.com/dennisautoservice

Readers' Choice: Montrose Car Care
3807 Montrose Boulevard, Houston
713-524-2109
montrosecarcares.com

Discover books on travel, world religion, politics and more at Dennis Auto Service Center.
Photo by Susie Tommaney
 
