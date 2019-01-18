Best of Houston® 2019: Best Mechanic

Underneath all that signage is a mechanic who does honest, quality work. They'll charge extra if you tried to fix it yourself so do the right thing and head to Robert Zaharatos at Dennis Auto Service Center first.

Come for the auto repair and maintenance but stay for deep conversations about philosophy and a hefty collection of coffee table books. You'll experience honest, no-nonsense workmanship from mechanic Robert Zaharatos and his team in the bays out back and, while you're waiting, dig into the world-class library in the lobby. On any given day there might be a few silver-haired Greeks debating current events, commenting on the news and pining for the good old days, elements that only add to the ambience at this Galleria-area shop.