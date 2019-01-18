Best of Houston® 2019: Best Mechanic

Best Mechanic — Robert Zaharatos, Dennis Auto Service Center
Come for the auto repair and maintenance but stay for deep conversations about philosophy and a hefty collection of coffee table books. You'll experience honest, no-nonsense workmanship from mechanic Robert Zaharatos and his team in the bays out back and, while you're waiting, dig into the world-class library in the lobby. On any given day there might be a few silver-haired Greeks debating current events, commenting on the news and pining for the good old days, elements that only add to the ambience at this Galleria-area shop.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Proprietor Dennis Moustakis is often on hand, giving clients the opportunity to ask about any of his favorite subjects: the Olympics, JFK or how to solve the world's problems. And if you've run into a little trouble with the law, then Zaharatos is certified to install the Intoxalock system so that you can regain your license and get back on the road.
Dennis Auto Service Center
5741 Westheimer, Houston
713-977-6143
facebook.com/dennisautoservice
Readers' Choice: Montrose Car Care
3807 Montrose Boulevard, Houston
713-524-2109
montrosecarcares.com
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!