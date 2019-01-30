 


Lance Zierlein rejoining John Granato on ESPN 97.5 has helped to transform the station and the local media empire behind it.EXPAND
Photo by Jeff Balke

Best of Houston® 2019: Best Radio Station

Houston Press | January 30, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

Best Radio Station: ESPN 97.5

Terrestrial music radio may be holding on by a thread thanks to streaming, but talk radio, particularly sports talk radio, continues to thrive. And perhaps there is no better story than that of Gow Media, the local company that started out with 1560 AM The Game, a station that tried to break all the rules when it came to on-air entertainment.

Continue Reading

After some rough patches, Gow has built a mini media empire in Houston that includes ESPN 97.5, a station that not only has content from the biggest sports network on the planet, but has some of the most talented personalities in the city, including guys like Lance Zierlein and John Granato, still the best pairing of morning sports talk hosts in the city's history, and Raheel Ramzanali and Del Olaleye, who managed to stick out the myriad number of changes at the various Gow stations over the years.

And 97.5 has been successful without the benefit of a single local pro sports team tie-in, something that is almost essential to a sports talk station, particularly in a city loaded with them. Music radio may be on its last legs, but sports talk isn't and 97.5 is proving it.

5353 West Alabama, Houston
713-479-5300
713-780-3776 (studio line)
espn975.com

 
