 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/houstonpress
  • Google Plus
4
Dedicated to lessening the number of homeless animals in Houston.
Dedicated to lessening the number of homeless animals in Houston.
Photo by Gary Beaver

Best of Houston® 2019: Best Spay/Neuter Clinic

Houston Press | January 23, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

Best Best Spay/Neuter Clinic: Snap Spay-Neuter and Animal Wellness Clinic

You can call them specialists. This isn't the place to take an injured animal but if you want competent, low-cost animal spay and neuter services (and basic wellness services), Snap Spay-Neuter and Animal Wellness Clinic is the place to go. As its website says: "We are able to offer high quality, reduced-cost spay-neuter and wellness services by limiting our practice to those areas."

Related Stories

Continue Reading

With an avowed primary mission of "preventing animal homelessness, suffering, and neglect resulting from overpopulation" Snap, which has locations in Houston and Pasadena, requires that all animals over six months of age receiving its wellness services be spayed/neutered.

Houston's overpopulation of animals is well-documented with overcrowded animal shelters, dogs roaming the streets and often hit by cars and feral cats scrounging to stay alive. Snap has dedicated itself to making a difference in the Houston area. After Hurricane Harvey, Snap received 84 animals for wellness care and thanks in part to the Greater Good and PetSmart Charities it was able to handle the influx. Expertise, a big heart and low costs for its customers make this an easy pick for a Best Of award.

Snap Spay-Neuter and Animal Wellness Clinic
1801 Durham, Houston
713-862-3863
snapus.org/houston

913 Shaw Avenue, Pasadena
713-343-1700
snapus.org/pasadena

Readers' Choice: BARC
3200 Carr, Houston
713-229-7300
houstontx.gov/barc

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 30-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: