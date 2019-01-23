Best of Houston® 2019: Best Spay/Neuter Clinic

Best Best Spay/Neuter Clinic: Snap Spay-Neuter and Animal Wellness Clinic

You can call them specialists. This isn't the place to take an injured animal but if you want competent, low-cost animal spay and neuter services (and basic wellness services), Snap Spay-Neuter and Animal Wellness Clinic is the place to go. As its website says: "We are able to offer high quality, reduced-cost spay-neuter and wellness services by limiting our practice to those areas."

With an avowed primary mission of "preventing animal homelessness, suffering, and neglect resulting from overpopulation" Snap, which has locations in Houston and Pasadena, requires that all animals over six months of age receiving its wellness services be spayed/neutered.

Houston's overpopulation of animals is well-documented with overcrowded animal shelters, dogs roaming the streets and often hit by cars and feral cats scrounging to stay alive. Snap has dedicated itself to making a difference in the Houston area. After Hurricane Harvey, Snap received 84 animals for wellness care and thanks in part to the Greater Good and PetSmart Charities it was able to handle the influx. Expertise, a big heart and low costs for its customers make this an easy pick for a Best Of award.

Snap Spay-Neuter and Animal Wellness Clinic

1801 Durham, Houston

713-862-3863

snapus.org/houston

913 Shaw Avenue, Pasadena

713-343-1700

snapus.org/pasadena



Readers' Choice: BARC

3200 Carr, Houston

713-229-7300

houstontx.gov/barc

