Best Best Spay/Neuter Clinic: Snap Spay-Neuter and Animal Wellness Clinic
You can call them specialists. This isn't the place to take an injured animal but if you want competent, low-cost animal spay and neuter services (and basic wellness services), Snap Spay-Neuter and Animal Wellness Clinic is the place to go. As its website says: "We are able to offer high quality, reduced-cost spay-neuter and wellness services by limiting our practice to those areas."
With an avowed primary mission of "preventing animal homelessness, suffering, and neglect resulting from overpopulation" Snap, which has locations in Houston and Pasadena, requires that all animals over six months of age receiving its wellness services be spayed/neutered.
Houston's overpopulation of animals is well-documented with overcrowded animal shelters, dogs roaming the streets and often hit by cars and feral cats scrounging to stay alive. Snap has dedicated itself to making a difference in the Houston area. After Hurricane Harvey, Snap received 84 animals for wellness care and thanks in part to the Greater Good and PetSmart Charities it was able to handle the influx. Expertise, a big heart and low costs for its customers make this an easy pick for a Best Of award.
Snap Spay-Neuter and Animal Wellness Clinic
1801 Durham, Houston
713-862-3863
snapus.org/houston
913 Shaw Avenue, Pasadena
713-343-1700
snapus.org/pasadena
Readers' Choice: BARC
3200 Carr, Houston
713-229-7300
houstontx.gov/barc
