Best of Houston® 2019: Best Sporting Goods Store

Best Sporting Goods Store: Academy Sports + Outdoors

Houston baseball fans waited 55 years for a World Series title. When the Astros began their quest for a championship more than a half-century ago, Academy Sports + Outdoors already existed in some form, so it makes sense the company would celebrate the recent championship runs as if they were invested in the franchise. The longtime, Houston-based sporting goods business has further endeared itself to locals by bringing its customers closer to their baseball heroes.