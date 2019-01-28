Best of Houston® 2019: Best Sports Fans

Best Sports Fans: Houston Astros Fans

It was not always easy to be a fan of the Houston Astros. There were those years where Minute Maid Park felt like a tomb and baseball felt like an elaborate pre-show for a fireworks display. But even in the most dreadful of seasons, there were those fans who stuck it out, following the team’s development on the field and in the minors, getting to know the names that the rest of the world would soon find out about. And for their loyalty, they were rewarded with a team that brought home a World Series. These days, every game feels like a celebration, and the days of $9 walk-up tickets seem like forever ago. Salute to those who saw the future coming, and to all of those who are part of the crowd now.