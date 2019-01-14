Best of Houston® 2019: Best Wine Store

Best Wine Store: Vinology
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
The idea of a wine store can be intimidating for those whose tastes don’t range much further than whatever they can find at CVS on a Tuesday night. But, whether you are seeking out a rare vintage or just trying to find a gift for the hard-to-please wine snob in your life, Vinology is your go-to shop.
Great balance in wine is like great balance in the store that sells it. There should be plenty of choices but discerning tastes that curate them. Vinology finds their equilibrium by blending the palate of a seasoned sommelier with the wisdom of a retailer who knows they aren’t just catering to connoisseurs. The result is a finely curated selection of interesting and remarkably affordable options sold by experts who love to drink it, tell you about it, and let you have some at their regular tastings. And never fear, wine novice. The folks at Vinology love introducing newbies to wine as much as they enjoy finding the perfect vintage for the discerning wine enthusiast.
2314 Bissonnet, Houston
832-849-1687
facebook.com/vinologyhouston/
Readers' Choice: Spec's Fine Wines, Spirits & Finer Food (Various locations)
2410 Smith, Houston
713-526-8787
specsonline.com/location/downtown-smith-street
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!