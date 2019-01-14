 


For a small shop, Vinology is big on options for the discerning enthusiast and the novice who just likes to drink wine.
Photo by Jeremy Parzen
Photo by Jeremy Parzen

Best of Houston® 2019: Best Wine Store

Houston Press | January 14, 2019 | 4:00am
Best Wine Store: Vinology

The idea of a wine store can be intimidating for those whose tastes don’t range much further than whatever they can find at CVS on a Tuesday night. But, whether you are seeking out a rare vintage or just trying to find a gift for the hard-to-please wine snob in your life, Vinology is your go-to shop.

Great balance in wine is like great balance in the store that sells it. There should be plenty of choices but discerning tastes that curate them. Vinology finds their equilibrium by blending the palate of a seasoned sommelier with the wisdom of a retailer who knows they aren’t just catering to connoisseurs. The result is a finely curated selection of interesting and remarkably affordable options sold by experts who love to drink it, tell you about it, and let you have some at their regular tastings. And never fear, wine novice. The folks at Vinology love introducing newbies to wine as much as they enjoy finding the perfect vintage for the discerning wine enthusiast.

2314 Bissonnet, Houston
832-849-1687
facebook.com/vinologyhouston/

Readers' Choice: Spec's Fine Wines, Spirits & Finer Food (Various locations)
2410 Smith, Houston
713-526-8787
specsonline.com/location/downtown-smith-street

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 30-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

