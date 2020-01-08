Best of Houston® 2020: Best Beach

Best Beach: Galveston Island State Park
With so many public beaches nearby, it can be hard to choose. But, for a $5 entrance fee, the one at Galveston Island State Park, should be your beach of choice. Bathrooms, showering stations, camp sites and even a vast bay side with wildlife viewing makes this not only unique but fun for everyone.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
14901 FM3005, Galveston
409-737-1222
tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/galveston-island
Readers' Choice: Surfside Beach
surfsidetx.org
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!