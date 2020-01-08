Best of Houston® 2020: Best Beach

With so many public beaches nearby, it can be hard to choose. But, for a $5 entrance fee, the one at Galveston Island State Park, should be your beach of choice. Bathrooms, showering stations, camp sites and even a vast bay side with wildlife viewing makes this not only unique but fun for everyone.

Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.