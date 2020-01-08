 


Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Close but generally quiet, Galveston Island State Park is an ideal beach trip.EXPAND
Close but generally quiet, Galveston Island State Park is an ideal beach trip.
Photo by Roy Luck

Best of Houston® 2020: Best Beach

Houston Press | January 8, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

Best Beach: Galveston Island State Park

With so many public beaches nearby, it can be hard to choose. But, for a $5 entrance fee, the one at Galveston Island State Park, should be your beach of choice. Bathrooms, showering stations, camp sites and even a vast bay side with wildlife viewing makes this not only unique but fun for everyone.

14901 FM3005, Galveston
409-737-1222
tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/galveston-island

Readers' Choice: Surfside Beach
surfsidetx.org

 
