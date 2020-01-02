 


Houston's independent source of local news and culture

Vapor-Lot has a wide selection of CBD products.
Photo by Kate McLean

Best Of Houston® 2020: Best CBD Shop

Houston Press | January 2, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

Best CBD Shop: Vapor-Lot

Vapor-Lot has been selling CBD products for three and a half years and has amassed a collection that far outreaches the wildly popular oil that can do just about everything except file your tax return. Can you say g-u-m-m-i-e-s? Gummy worms, gummy bears, sugar-free, all shapes and sizes and each offered in different strengths. CBD facial masks, cleansers, and lotions take spa day to a whole new level. They even have treats for pups. Pre-rolled “cones” mimic exactly what you think they would—except you aren’t sweating the random company-wide hair test. Looks like CBD products are here to stay, and in Houston, Vapor-Lot is the best place to shop them.

3816 South Shepherd, Houston
832-606-8273
vapor-lot.com

Readers' Choice: Elevated Wellness CBD
5716 Bellaire Boulevard, Houston
832-742-5660
415 Westheimer, Houston,
832-6070895
elevated wellnesstx.com

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 30-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

