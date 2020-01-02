Best Of Houston® 2020: Best CBD Shop

Best CBD Shop: Vapor-Lot

Vapor-Lot has been selling CBD products for three and a half years and has amassed a collection that far outreaches the wildly popular oil that can do just about everything except file your tax return. Can you say g-u-m-m-i-e-s? Gummy worms, gummy bears, sugar-free, all shapes and sizes and each offered in different strengths. CBD facial masks, cleansers, and lotions take spa day to a whole new level. They even have treats for pups. Pre-rolled “cones” mimic exactly what you think they would—except you aren’t sweating the random company-wide hair test. Looks like CBD products are here to stay, and in Houston, Vapor-Lot is the best place to shop them.

3816 South Shepherd, Houston

832-606-8273

vapor-lot.com

Readers' Choice: Elevated Wellness CBD

5716 Bellaire Boulevard, Houston

832-742-5660

415 Westheimer, Houston,

832-6070895

elevated wellnesstx.com