Best Of Houston® 2020: Best CBD Shop

Best CBD Shop: Vapor-Lot
Vapor-Lot has been selling CBD products for three and a half years and has amassed a collection that far outreaches the wildly popular oil that can do just about everything except file your tax return. Can you say g-u-m-m-i-e-s? Gummy worms, gummy bears, sugar-free, all shapes and sizes and each offered in different strengths. CBD facial masks, cleansers, and lotions take spa day to a whole new level. They even have treats for pups. Pre-rolled “cones” mimic exactly what you think they would—except you aren’t sweating the random company-wide hair test. Looks like CBD products are here to stay, and in Houston, Vapor-Lot is the best place to shop them.
3816 South Shepherd, Houston
832-606-8273
vapor-lot.com
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Readers' Choice: Elevated Wellness CBD
5716 Bellaire Boulevard, Houston
832-742-5660
415 Westheimer, Houston,
832-6070895
elevated wellnesstx.com
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!