Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Micro Center has all your nerd needs.
Photo by Gary Beaver

Best of Houston® 2020: Best Computer Store

Houston Press | January 17, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

Best Computer Store: Micro Center

When you are searching for a new laptop or an obscure part for your old desktop, searching the internet is one option, but nothing satisfies like the instant gratification you get by finding what you need now. Micro Center is a home to and for geeks of all shapes and pixel sizes. And the helpful staff knows everything when it comes to tech.

5305 South Rice, Houston
713-940-8500
microcenter.com

The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 30-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

