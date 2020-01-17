Best of Houston® 2020: Best Computer Store

Best Computer Store: Micro Center
When you are searching for a new laptop or an obscure part for your old desktop, searching the internet is one option, but nothing satisfies like the instant gratification you get by finding what you need now. Micro Center is a home to and for geeks of all shapes and pixel sizes. And the helpful staff knows everything when it comes to tech.
5305 South Rice, Houston
713-940-8500
microcenter.com
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Readers' Choice: Micro Center
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!