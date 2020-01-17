Best of Houston® 2020: Best Computer Store

Best Computer Store: Micro Center

When you are searching for a new laptop or an obscure part for your old desktop, searching the internet is one option, but nothing satisfies like the instant gratification you get by finding what you need now. Micro Center is a home to and for geeks of all shapes and pixel sizes. And the helpful staff knows everything when it comes to tech.

5305 South Rice, Houston

713-940-8500

microcenter.com

Readers' Choice: Micro Center