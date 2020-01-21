 


Houston's independent source of local news and culture

Buchanan's in the Heights is passionate about native plants.EXPAND
Buchanan's in the Heights is passionate about native plants.
Photo by Jeff Balke

Best of Houston® 2020: Best Place to Buy Plants

Houston Press | January 21, 2020 | 4:00am
Best Place to Buy Plants: Buchanan's Native Plants

With a passion for native Texas species, Buchanan's is one of the most unique nurseries in the city. From vegetables for all seasons to trees and borders, they have it along with everything you need to keep your garden healthy and beautiful. Plus, ask any staff member virtually anything about plants, chances are, they know.

611 E 11th, Houston
713-861-5702
buchanansplants.com

Readers' Choice: Buchanan's Native Plants

 
