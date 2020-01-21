Best of Houston® 2020: Best Place to Buy Plants

Best Place to Buy Plants: Buchanan's Native Plants
With a passion for native Texas species, Buchanan's is one of the most unique nurseries in the city. From vegetables for all seasons to trees and borders, they have it along with everything you need to keep your garden healthy and beautiful. Plus, ask any staff member virtually anything about plants, chances are, they know.
611 E 11th, Houston
713-861-5702
buchanansplants.com
