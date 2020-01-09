Best of Houston® 2020: Best Spay/Neuter Clinic

Best Best Spay/Neuter Clinic: SNAP Spay-Neuter and Animal Wellness Clinic
Reducing pet overpopulation is an ongoing battle in the Houston area, and SNAP Spay-Neuter and Animal Wellness Clinic is a key player in that fight. According to the SNAP website, their hope is to create a “world where there are no homeless dogs and cats.”
SNAP provides low-cost spay and neuter services as well as health screenings and preventative care. The staff will direct you to a full-service veterinarian for animals with serious injury or illness, however. The clinic intentionally limits its services to make sure that it can offer “accessible, affordable spay-neuter” to everyone.
The clinic, which has locations in Houston and Pasadena, is open for by-appointment spay and neuter services from Tuesday through Friday. Appointments are not required for the wellness clinic, but any animals over the age of six months must be spayed or neutered to be seen.
Shelters in the Houston area are inundated with thousands of homeless animals every year. Countless other animals wander the streets and live at high risk of disease, parasites and death by car. SNAP is proud to prevent “approximately 30,000 unwanted births each year” with its low costs and high-quality services and do its part in keeping Houston animals safe and healthy.
1801 Durham, Houston
713-862-8001
snapus.org/houston
913 Shaw, Pasadena
713-343-1700
snapus.org/pasadena
Readers' Choice: BARC Animal Shelter and Adoptions
3300 Carr, Houston
713-229-7300
houstontx.gov/barc
