Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Sporting Goods Store

Editor's note: Today starts our annual Best Of Houston® and Readers' Choice awards that will run throughout January across all four segments (food, news, arts and music) of houstonpress.com.

Best Sporting Goods Store: Academy Sports + Outdoors

Whoever came up with the Academy jingle is straight-chilling in a bungalow on a Thai beach right now—for real, that jam is catchy. Academy has long been the go-to for Houstonians gearing up for a camping trip, or purchasing boxing wraps, or can a guy shop a few options for shorts with netting?!? Hand guns, shot guns, rifles, Airsoft are all accounted for and cammo and neon orange-wear, too, so Jim Bob doesn’t mistake you for the foliage. Fishing and archery are also covered as well as all organized sports and gym materials. But if your sport is shopping active wear and tennis shoes, well, we hope you stretched beforehand.



