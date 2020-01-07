Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Sports Bar

Best Sports Bar: McIntyre's

With flat screens as far as the eye can see—49 to be exact—it’s hard to miss a moment in the world of sports at McIntyre’s. The welcoming infrastructure—plenty of places to get your swing on—always collects a crowd because whether it’s the playoffs or not, the best part of watching the game is being around other people who wanted to watch the game. And on occasion, they’ll pay-per-view the fight too. McIntyre’s accommodates Houston’s WTF weather with misters and heat lamps when appropriate and always has a food truck, windows popped, to facilitate snack time. With 24 beers on draught, even more available in the can, and a wide selection of Scotch, Rye, Bourbon, and Irish, one of them is sure to please. They even have some tightly allocated bottles that rotate the menu—think Pappy.

1230 West 20th, Houston

713-333-5531

mcintyreshouston.com



Readers' Choice: Little Woodrow's

Multiple Locations

littlewoodrows.com