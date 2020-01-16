 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Houston Texans fans at a recent tailgate.
Houston Texans fans at a recent tailgate.
Photo by Eric Sauseda

Best of Houston® 2020: Best Sports Fans

Houston Press | January 16, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

Best Sports Fans: Houston Texans Fans

It takes a special sort of sports fan to ride or die on the fits-and-starts bandwagon that hitches up to the Houston Texans. The team has squandered talents like Hall of Fame lock Andre Johnson (and possibly also J.J. Watt) and once puzzlingly believed Brock Osweiler to be the answer to its quarterbacking woes; yet, it always seems to do just enough to have fans mumbling “Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in!” like a weary, gray-headed Michael Corleone.

The Texans hold the honor of most consecutive sold out games in Houston sports franchise history and the fans keep packing into NRG Stadium season after thrilling/frustrating season. They’re devoted, perhaps to a fault according to those who’d suggest more empty seats might result in better front office decisions and eventually a Super Bowl or even an AFC title game appearance. Depending on one’s perspective, their unflagging loyalty either makes them the best or the worst fans in the league.

We’re here to say they are the best sports fans in this city. If you remove the Lombardi Trophy from the
equation, there’s a lot more to pro football, so much more to experience in even a single day at NRG. The Texans’ tailgates are legendary in the NFL and the people who create those storied pre- and post-game good times are the fans. Legions of “football families” have incubated and grown under the stadium’s routinely-closed roof. Season ticket holders have watched their section and row neighbors grow up, get married, start families, retire, move onto that great gridiron in the sky. Every new season is like a family reunion and, like the best of families, Texans fans lovingly hope for greatness for all their kinfolk, especially those down on the field.

NRG Stadium, NRG Pkwy, Houston
832-667-1400
houstontexans.com/fans/

Readers' Choice: Houston Astros
Minute Maid Park, 501 Crawford, Houston
713-259-8000
mlb.com/astros/fans

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 30-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >