Best Of Houston® 2021 Begins Today

click to enlarge Another year of highlights Houston Press

I support Local Community Journalism Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of the Houston Press free. Support Us Keep the Houston Press Free. Support Us

Starting today and continuing through the month of September, thewill present its annual Best of Houston® awards, highlighting the best of what the city and area has to offer in a number of areas.The stories will appear on our news, arts, food and music sites. The curated selections were made by our experienced journalists with a knowledge of Houston and its culture. Best of Houston® is separate from our Readers' Choice Awards and is not voted on by the public. The Readers' Choice Awards will also be announced in September.This year, clearly, the emphasis was on ingenuity and perseverance in the face of the pandemic that caused so many changes through our society.At the same time, thefound much to celebrate in the past year and we urge you to join us in appreciating the many talents in our city and surrounding area.