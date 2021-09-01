Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Best of Houston® 2021

Best Of Houston® 2021 Begins Today

September 1, 2021 4:00AM

Another year of highlights
Another year of highlights Houston Press
click to enlarge Another year of highlights - HOUSTON PRESS
Another year of highlights
Houston Press
Starting today and continuing through the month of September, the Houston Press will present its annual Best of Houston® awards, highlighting the best of what the city and area has to offer in a number of areas.

The stories will appear on our news, arts, food and music sites. The curated selections were made by our experienced journalists with a knowledge of Houston and its culture. Best of Houston® is separate from our Readers' Choice Awards and is not voted on by the public. The Readers' Choice Awards will also be announced in September.

This year, clearly, the emphasis was on ingenuity and perseverance in the face of the pandemic that caused so many changes through our society.

At the same time, the Press found much to celebrate in the past year and we urge you to join us in appreciating the many talents in our city and surrounding area. 

I support

Houston Press
Houston Press
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of the Houston Press free.
Support Us
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 31-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.
Contact: Houston Press

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Houston Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation