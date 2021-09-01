Best Of Houston® 2021 Begins Today

The stories will appear on our news, arts, food and music sites. The curated selections were made by our experienced journalists with a knowledge of Houston and its culture. Best of Houston® is separate from our Readers' Choice Awards and is not voted on by the public. The Readers' Choice Awards will also be announced in September.
This year, clearly, the emphasis was on ingenuity and perseverance in the face of the pandemic that caused so many changes through our society.
At the same time, the Press found much to celebrate in the past year and we urge you to join us in appreciating the many talents in our city and surrounding area.