Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Bowling Alley

September 20, 2021 4:00AM

Old school and still the best.
Old school and still the best.

Best Bowling Alley: Del Mar Lanes


An old-school bowling alley with a retro diner atmosphere, Del Mar Lanes is a great place to go for pros and casual bowlers alike. Del Mar is not as old-fashioned as it looks from the outside, thanks to a recent remodel. You’ll get to enjoy well-maintained equipment, animations and projections that enhance the bowling experience, and some of the smoothest lanes in Houston. You can also grab some fried food or cocktails at the restaurant or visit the pro shop for a new ball or shoes of your own. With consistently friendly service and affordable prices, Del Mar is perfect for family outings or fun with large groups of friends.

3020 Mangum, Houston
713-682-2506
delmarlanes.com

