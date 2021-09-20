Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Bowling Alley

I support Local Community Journalism Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of the Houston Press free. Support Us Keep the Houston Press Free. Support Us

Best Bowling Alley: Del Mar LanesAn old-school bowling alley with a retro diner atmosphere, Del Mar Lanes is a great place to go for pros and casual bowlers alike. Del Mar is not as old-fashioned as it looks from the outside, thanks to a recent remodel. You’ll get to enjoy well-maintained equipment, animations and projections that enhance the bowling experience, and some of the smoothest lanes in Houston. You can also grab some fried food or cocktails at the restaurant or visit the pro shop for a new ball or shoes of your own. With consistently friendly service and affordable prices, Del Mar is perfect for family outings or fun with large groups of friends.713-682-2506