Best Of Houston® 2021: Best CBD Shop

Best CBD Shop: The CBD Apothecary
The CBD Apothecary carries gummies, balms, tinctures and even coffee infused with the soothing chemical compound.
Photo by Schaefer Edwards
If you’re a fan of the soothing benefits that CBD offers or are interested in learning more about the hemp-derived product, The CBD Apothecary on Kirby Drive in Rice Village is the perfect place to visit. The store has a wide variety of tinctures, gummies and balms that contain the relaxing chemical compound. They’ve even started carrying a similarly wide variety of products containing the more potent Delta-8
, a (currently) legal to sell and consume cousin of Delta-9, the classic THC compound found in marijuana. Aside from their CBD and Delta-8 offerings, the store is also home to Grinder’s Coffee Bar, a cozy cafe that shares a roof and ownership with The CBC Apothecary. In addition to classic coffee drinks and teas, they also serve a variety of CBD-infused beverages, and you can also grab a pastry or sandwich to nosh on while you’re there.
5410 Kirby
346-406-5937
cbdapothecaryhtx.com