Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Best of Houston® 2021

Best Of Houston® 2021: Best CBD Shop

September 8, 2021 4:00AM

The CBD Apothecary carries gummies, balms, tinctures and even coffee infused with the soothing chemical compound.
The CBD Apothecary carries gummies, balms, tinctures and even coffee infused with the soothing chemical compound. Photo by Schaefer Edwards
click to enlarge The CBD Apothecary carries gummies, balms, tinctures and even coffee infused with the soothing chemical compound. - PHOTO BY SCHAEFER EDWARDS
The CBD Apothecary carries gummies, balms, tinctures and even coffee infused with the soothing chemical compound.
Photo by Schaefer Edwards
Best CBD Shop: The CBD Apothecary

If you’re a fan of the soothing benefits that CBD offers or are interested in learning more about the hemp-derived product, The CBD Apothecary on Kirby Drive in Rice Village is the perfect place to visit. The store has a wide variety of tinctures, gummies and balms that contain the relaxing chemical compound. They’ve even started carrying a similarly wide variety of products containing the more potent Delta-8, a (currently) legal to sell and consume cousin of Delta-9, the classic THC compound found in marijuana. Aside from their CBD and Delta-8 offerings, the store is also home to Grinder’s Coffee Bar, a cozy cafe that shares a roof and ownership with The CBC Apothecary. In addition to classic coffee drinks and teas, they also serve a variety of CBD-infused beverages, and you can also grab a pastry or sandwich to nosh on while you’re there.

5410 Kirby
346-406-5937
cbdapothecaryhtx.com
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 31-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.
Contact: Houston Press

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Houston Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation