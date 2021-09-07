Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Liquor Store

Waving drinkers in since 1962 Photo by Jesse Sendejas Jr.

Not since George Foreman has there been a Houston area heavyweight champ as popular or revered as Spec’s. A perennial “Best of Houston” titleholder, the downtown location in particular lands more (and tastier) haymakers than Big George. Foreman may have scowled and loomed over his opponents once, but the Spec’s mascot is a nerdy and convivial rabbit waving drinkers in with a bright red flag. The big blue building on Smith Street is the main event but dozens of Spec’s stores across Texas deliver the stuff that makes you float like a butterfly and stings like a bee.A trip to the downtown location is a boxer’s workout, too. You can run through its numerous aisles, like Rocky once ran Philly's alleyways, in search of wine, gin, rum, whiskey, tequila and more. You may have to bob and weave your way past the incoming samples as vendors promote their brands with the zeal of a young Don King. And in this corner, and all along a back wall, there are plenty of beers from across the globe for weightlifting, 12 ounces at a time. Just like a big prizefight, Spec’s occasionally draws celebrities ringside, folks like 50 Cent, Kendall Jenner and Dana White most recently.There’s so much to choose from and it’s not even all beverages. Gourmands flock here too for fine foods, an entire section of the store dedicated to fresh deli items, pastries, coffees, cheeses and even meats to toss onto your George Foreman Grill.713-526-8787