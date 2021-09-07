Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Best of Houston® 2021

Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Liquor Store

September 7, 2021 4:00AM

Waving drinkers in since 1962
Waving drinkers in since 1962 Photo by Jesse Sendejas Jr.
Waving drinkers in since 1962 - PHOTO BY JESSE SENDEJAS JR.
Waving drinkers in since 1962
Photo by Jesse Sendejas Jr.
Best Liquor Store: Spec's Fine Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods (Downtown)

Not since George Foreman has there been a Houston area heavyweight champ as popular or revered as Spec’s. A perennial “Best of Houston” titleholder, the downtown location in particular lands more (and tastier) haymakers than Big George. Foreman may have scowled and loomed over his opponents once, but the Spec’s mascot is a nerdy and convivial rabbit waving drinkers in with a bright red flag. The big blue building on Smith Street is the main event but dozens of Spec’s stores across Texas deliver the stuff that makes you float like a butterfly and stings like a bee.

A trip to the downtown location is a boxer’s workout, too. You can run through its numerous aisles, like Rocky once ran Philly's alleyways, in search of wine, gin, rum, whiskey, tequila and more. You may have to bob and weave your way past the incoming samples as vendors promote their brands with the zeal of a young Don King. And in this corner, and all along a back wall, there are plenty of beers from across the globe for weightlifting, 12 ounces at a time. Just like a big prizefight, Spec’s occasionally draws celebrities ringside, folks like 50 Cent, Kendall Jenner and Dana White most recently.

There’s so much to choose from and it’s not even all beverages. Gourmands flock here too for fine foods, an entire section of the store dedicated to fresh deli items, pastries, coffees, cheeses and even meats to toss onto your George Foreman Grill.

I support

Houston Press
Houston Press
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of the Houston Press free.
Support Us


2410 Smith, Houston
713-526-8787
specsonline.com
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 31-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.
Contact: Houston Press

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Houston Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation