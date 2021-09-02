Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Place to Buy Plants

click to enlarge Cacti and succulents as far as they eye can see at the quirky Cactus King. Photo by Jeff Balke

Eclectic is a word some might use to describe Houston and that's totally fair. Evidence of this can be found in our favorite plant stop, Cactus King. You might have missed it sitting alongside the North Freeway at the Shepherd curve, but if you happened to catch a glimpse of the huge metal smiling cactus art piece, you probably thought, "I gotta stop in that place." Filled with every kind of succulent your heart could possibly desire and a varied and wide-ranging array of funky art, this is about as Houston as it gets. And with the huge interest in succulents over the last few years, a great place to get that next cool, easy-to-care-for plant for the house or office.