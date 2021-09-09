Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Sports Bar

Pitch 25 is action-packed and/or relaxing, depending on your interest Photo by Jesse Sendejas Jr.

A sports bar with actual, interactive sports — that’s the thing. Darts leagues are fun and we rule attrivia nights (Pam’s favorite yogurt flavor? Mixed berry!) but give us a sports bar where we can work up a sweat emulating our athletic heroes then cool down with a cold, refreshing adult beverage. Pitch 25 is that type of sports bar. On any given night, you’re likely to walk in on or participate in competing football sides (that’s “soccer” to you, Yank) vying for dominance of the pitch, a scaled-down model which fits within the confines of the bar’s ample space. Dodgeball teams also hold court here and the competitive offerings get as weird as “pool soccer,” a soccer-billiards hybrid where participants use their feet to sink 8 balls in corner pockets. That act is done in bars everywhere but maybe only this way at Pitch 25.If you’re more an observer than participant, there are plenty of TV screens about the bar’s considerable space, both indoors and out, for catching Astros, Rockets and Texans games. The bar boasts 100 taps for dedicated beer and wine drinkers and a full-service bar loaded with liquor. The pub feed here would make The Chats proud, with standards like house made pretzels and gourmet burgers and eyebrow raisers liketacos and wings coated in bulgogi sauce. There are plenty of tables and some neat porch swings to relax at in the beer garden, which hosts local bands on its outdoor stage.The year 2021 has been a great time to take in Pitch 25’s soccer vibe, thanks to a recent spate of exciting football action, from this summer’s UEFA Euro 2020 and Copa América championships to the U.S. Women’s National Team friendlies and Concacaf Gold Cup matches neighboring BBVA Stadium recently hosted. Coupled with the news of new Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash ownership, and with World Cup action cranking up, it’s a great time to make Pitch 25 a regular spot for watch parties and memorable nights.713-814-8157