Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Sporting Goods Store

Other retailers may offer a wider array of sporting goods than Soccer 4 All, which admittedly is a specialty store. Their specialty just happens to be one of Houston’s hottest sports. The longtime soccer retailer has outfitted generations of area soccer fans and helped nurture the world’s most popular sport locally since 1984, offering expertise and essentials like cleats, pads, training equipment and soccer jerseys of the world’s most popular football clubs. Since Soccer 4 All had notched 20 years of literally selling the sport before Houston’s own professional clubs ever kicked off, the retailer helped build followings for the Dynamo and Dash.The store, which has locations in Rice Village and in the suburbs, may assume a similar role for newbie football fans in approaching years. Earlier this year, Houston was named a FIFA World Cup host city for 2026. The announcement was one of Houston's biggest sport stories of the year and the excitement of soccer at its highest level coming to town is palpable. Expect Soccer 4 All to take a key role in creating buzz for the event as the experts on the stores’ salesfloors once again guide Houstonians new to the sport on all things soccer.Multiple locations