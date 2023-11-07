Best Of Houston® 2023: Best Bike Shop

One of Houston's long-time bicycle shops moved recently into the interesting confines of a former Masonic lodge off the White Oak hike and bike trail on Watonga in Oak Forest. Honestly, it's a perfect spot, not just because of the size or proximity to biking enthusiasts, but because it fits what you want from a great bike shop. It's quirky, feels a bit like a record store but with bikes and it has everything you could possibly want for getting around on two wheels on a city that seems to have place more value on four wheels. They have excellent repairs, great prices on every kind of bike possible and a boatload of accessories. Rumor is the old brick building is haunted as well. Perfect!