Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Best of Houston® 2023

Best Of Houston® 2023: Best Bike Shop

November 7, 2023 4:00AM

There isn't a much cooler place for a bike shop than an old Masonic lodge building across the street from the bike path.
There isn't a much cooler place for a bike shop than an old Masonic lodge building across the street from the bike path. Photo by Jeff Balke
Best Bike Shop: I Cycle Bike Shop

One of Houston's long-time bicycle shops moved recently into the interesting confines of a former Masonic lodge off the White Oak hike and bike trail on Watonga in Oak Forest. Honestly, it's a perfect spot, not just because of the size or proximity to biking enthusiasts, but because it fits what you want from a great bike shop. It's quirky, feels a bit like a record store but with bikes and it has everything you could possibly want for getting around on two wheels on a city that seems to have place more value on four wheels. They have excellent repairs, great prices on every kind of bike possible and a boatload of accessories. Rumor is the old brick building is haunted as well. Perfect!

4721 Watonga
713-862-8520
icycletexas.com
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 34-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.
Contact: Houston Press

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation