Best Of Houston® 2023: Best Dog Park

Even in a city as big as Houston, finding wide open spaces to let your pooch run free is difficult. It is illegal (and dangerous) to walk your dog off leash in Houston, but if your pup really wants to run, have we got the place for you. The Congressman Bill Archer Dog Park is absolutely massive — a whopping 17 acres of space for dogs of all sizes (they have sections for large and small) to run, play and swim in the equally large lakes. It's hard to describe the joy of watching your dog get turned loose and run off into the distance knowing you don't have to chase after them. Plus, when you go, there are washing facilities so your car doesn't have to be covered completely in dirt and whatever else your happy and tired doggie drags with them out of the park.