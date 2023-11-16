Navigation
Best of Houston® 2023

Best Of Houston® 2023: Best Museum

November 16, 2023 4:00AM

Best Museum: MFA Houston Nancy and Rich Kinder Building

It's pretty cool when your city's fine art museum happens to be housed (at least partially) in its own work of art. The Nancy and Rich Kinder Building of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, is such an example of incredible architecture storing some of the Houston's finest works of international contemporary and modern art. Opened in 2020 during the peak of the pandemic, the interior lobby is cavernous with curving staircases and stunning tile. There are often works dangling from the ceiling, bathed in natural light, in addition to the hundreds of pieces on display, both permanently and as part of touring exhibits. The building itself is worth seeing, but the incredible collection is what brings people back and with good reason.

5500 Main
713-639-7300
mfah.org/visit/kinder-building
