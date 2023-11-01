Navigation
Best Of Houston® 2023: Best Sporting Goods Store

November 1, 2023 4:00AM

If you are going outside, you should probably go inside at REI first. Photo by Jeff Balke
Best Sporting Goods Store: REI

Admittedly, REI is a very specific type of sporting goods store, but for people who love the outdoors, there is no better spot for gearing up. From bikes and kayaks to tents and serious winter snow gear, REI is loaded with everything you could possibly need for your hike, camping trip, skiing adventure or white water rafting experience. What sets REI apart isn't just the incredible selection, it is the very knowledgable sales people. They truly know, for example, which socks are best for snow and what is the best safe but lightweight bike helmet. That expertise is as valuable, especially for the novice, as the gear itself.

7538 Westheimer
713-353-2582
rei.com
